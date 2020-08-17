Janice V. Criscito, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) -Janice V. Criscito, 85, of Pulaski Road, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Jameson Care Center.

She was born in New Castle August 31, 1934 a daughter of the late Enoch and Sarah (Lewis) Cookson.

She was married to the late James Criscito who died November 2002.

Janice was a cook at San-Ran and Randy’s Restaurant in New Castle for a number of years.

She enjoyed making crafts, playing cards, going to the casino and shopping. She also loved spending time with her family, grandkids and her dog, Blackie.

She has survived by two children, Linda, Susan, Morgan and her husband, Charles and Rusty E. Collette and his wife, Dena Taylor, all of New Castle; eight grandchildren, Kelly DeVite, Dianna Haybarger, Shauna Morgan, David Ross, Rusty J Collette, Aislynn Collette, Amber Collette and Anthony Collette and six great-grandchildren, Dylan, Jaron, Tori, Reis, Charlee and Sean.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Jenkins, William Jenkins and Edward Cookson and one sister, Audrey Dewberry.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 18, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

