James Ross, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jimmy Ross of New Castle succumbed at Saint Elizabeth Hospital after suffering a massive stroke at home on Wednesday, December 9.

He was the son of the late James and Leslie Marie Ross of New Castle.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Prioletti and Deborah Flannery and a brother, Alan Ross, all of New Castle.

Survivors include a daughter, Kristin (Sean) Clark of New Beaver; a son, James Ross III of New Castle; grandsons, Joseph and Jack Clark; sister, Barbara (Nicky) Rainey of Union; his former husband, Terry Boots of Pittsburgh; six nieces and nephews and their children.

Jimmy is remembered as a kind, gentle and generous soul whose final act of generosity was as an organ donor.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, no services are planned.

A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the New Castle Police Department, the critical care unit at Saint Elizabeth Hospital and the Lifebanc organ donor organization.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of James Ross, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.