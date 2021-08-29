James L. Davies, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Leroy Davies, Sr., 85, of W North Street died Friday, August 27, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle on November 7, 1935, a son of the late Charles and Katherine (Heaney) Davies.

Mr. Davies was a machinist at Lockley Machine Company for 20 years and then a truck driver for McLean Trucking Company, retiring after 15 years.

He was a Sergeant in the United States Marines serving in the Korean War.

Mr. Davies enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and exercising.

He is survived by three children, Jami L. Birmingham of New Wilmington, James L. Davies, Jr. of New Castle and Joel L. Davies and wife, Becky, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Ed McConahey and Charles Davies, Jr.; four sisters, Shirley Hamilton, Jackie Pape, Irene Bennett and Kathy Kantner; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas Davies, John McConahey and Chuck McConahey and one sister, Sarah Davies.

A memorial service will held at a later date.

Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

