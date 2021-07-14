James Joseph Mash, Jr., New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Joseph Mash, Jr., of New Middletown, Ohio, went home to be with Jesus at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman, Ohio, on July 13, 2021, at the age of 71.

Jim was born to James Joseph Mash, Sr. and Rose Russo on June 22, 1950, in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Gloria, whom he married on June 14, 1969; his five beloved children, Michelle (Steve) Minnich of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Danielle (Greg) Schafer of Poland, Ohio, Jamie (Keith) Ervin of Salem, Ohio, Kristen (Christopher) Delvaux of Columbiana, Ohio and Jim (Brooke) Mash of Uniontown, Ohio; sisters Phyllis Runyon, Madeline Rossi and Christine Mash, all of New Castle, Pa.; 14 precious grandchildren and many much loved nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Anita Ponziani.

Jim’s love for Jesus, his family, friends and even strangers was evident to all. His faith was the foundation of his life and he passed that legacy on to his children, grandchildren and many more.

Jim worked as a systems analyst for 30 years at DeBartolo Corporation and continued that career for 20 years with Tenaris until he retired in 2020.

Jim was a member of Victory Christian Center for 30 years, where he served many years as an usher, Royal Rangers Commander, deacon, on the prayer team, and a volunteer with their food outreach program.

He loved laughing and spending time with his entire family and especially his grandkids, eating the delicious food cooked by his wife and birdwatching with her, hunting, fishing and he was always quick to make others laugh with his corny jokes, which he also passed on to his kids.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Victory Christian Center at 3899 McCartney Road, Lowellville, Ohio, 44436.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Rev. Louis LaGatta will officiate.

Burial will be in Zion Cemetery in New Middletown, Ohio. Funeral arrangements are by the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home in New Castle, Pa.

Online condolences can be sent to www.williamrogerdecarbo.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jim to the food pantry at Victory Christian Center or to Caleb International Ministries at P.O. Box 5311, New Castle, Pa., 16105.

