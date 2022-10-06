NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James F. “Jim” Allshouse, age 62, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born November 5, 1959 in New Castle, he was the son of the late Edward E. Allshouse and Kathryn Humphrey Fabian who survives in New Castle.

He married his wife, the former Patricia Hookway, on November 24, 1991. She survives at home.

Jim was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.

A graduate of the Lawrence County Vo-Tech, Jim worked for many years in home construction, repair and restoration.

He had recently retired and was enjoying spending time cooking for his family. His Thanksgiving feasts will never be matched. Jim loved the outdoors and served many years as President of the Shenango China Hunting and Fishing Club, where he spent many trout seasons fishing with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his four children, Michelle Viggiano, Stephanie Finamore (Justin) and Billy Allshouse (Amy), all of New Castle and Krystal Fiello (Jon) of Temple, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mark, Alexander, Tyler, Domenick, Natalie, Alicia, Donavin and Wyatt; two brothers, Michael Spence of Warren, Ohio and Chris Fabian (Debbie) of New Castle and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Humphrey and a brother, Troy Fabian.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Bill Rupert will officiate.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of James Franklin Allshouse, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.