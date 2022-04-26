NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Franklin Graham, Jr. of Moravia Street died Sunday, April 24, 2022 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born on March 2, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of the late James F. and Agnes E. (Gottschalk) Graham, Sr.

Mr. Graham worked as the head of maintenance and machinist for Snap Rite Manufacturing, retiring after 30 years.

Mr. Graham was a Navy veteran.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, cutting grass and loved model planes and helicopters.

He is survived by five children, James F. Graham III and wife, Edith, Tammy L. Grannis, Patrick G. Graham, Terry L. Graham and wife, Kathy, all of New Castle and Karen L. Bable and husband, Charles, of Grove City; one brother, George Graham; four sisters, Elizabeth Graham, Maragret Williams, Mary Lou Black and Dorothy Brest; 41 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Richard Graham and one sister, Catherine Graham.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon, following visitation, in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Matthew Bupp will officiate.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of James F. Graham, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.