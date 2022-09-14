NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Dean Copple, Sr., 50 of Lathrop Street. died Monday, September 12, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born on September 28, 1971 in New Castle a son of the late Samuel Copple, Sr. and Shirley (Brunswick) Newton.

Mr. Copple enjoyed watching wrestling and fishing.

He is survived by his fiancée, Linda D. Moon; three sons, James D. Copple, Jr. and fiancée, LeAnn DeSalvo, of New Castle, Anthony M. Copple of New Castle and Nickolas Copple; two stepdaughters, Sarah Stiteler and Marie Stiteler, both of New Castle; one brother, Joey Wilson; his grandmother, Lois Shipley; ten grandchildren and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel Copple, Jr. and Michael Copple.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all contributions be made to the funeral home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of James Dean Copple, Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.