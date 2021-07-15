James David Medved, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James David Medved, 74, of Savannah Road, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle on March 9, 1947 a son of the late Joseph and Dora (Shuler) Medved.

He was married to his loving wife, Lisa D. (North) Medved on November 8, 2003, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Medved worked in maintenance for Ellwood Mill Products, retiring after 25 years.

He was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in Vietnam.

Mr. Medved enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, watching cross country and track meets and traveling with his wife. He was also a member of the Military Vets Motorcycle Club and VFW Post 315.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Candra Kessler and Jennifer Schwankee and husband Michael; two stepchildren, Tiffany Smeltzer and husband, Steve and Michael List; two brothers, Jon and Joe Medved; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Joe Medved.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 Noon. Pastor Peggy Barkley will officiate. The New Castle Area Honor Guard will conduct Military Funeral services at the funeral home.

