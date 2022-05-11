NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Brian McCready, 57, of S. Wayne Street, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born on December 31, 1964 a son of the late James R. McCready and Louise M. (Domenick) McCready, his mother survives in New Castle.

He married Kathleen (Jendrysik) McCready on January 4, 1997, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. McCready was a foreman for Kasgro Rail for 35 years.

He was a United States Marine Veteran.

Mr. McCready was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He loved his dogs and taking care of his mother. He also canned the best hot peppers in town.

In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by one son, Zachary J. McCready of New Castle, two step-children, Patsy C. Bulisco III and wife Meagan of Stewartstown, P ennsylvania and Kayla M. Bulisco of New Castle, his twin sister, Kim A. Nocera and husband Paul, his sister, DeeDee Badger and six step-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A blessing service will be celebrated Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

Burial will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens.

