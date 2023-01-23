NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Bailey Wallace, 83 of Shenango Stop Road, died Friday, January 20, 2023 at Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle.

He was born on March 6, 1939 in New Castle a son of the late Chester and Elizabeth (Bailey) Wallace.

Mr. Wallace worked for Rockwell International as a tool grinder, retiring after a number of years.

Mr. Wallace was a United States Army veteran serving as a cook.

He enjoyed playing and restringing tennis and racquetball rackets. Mr. Wallace was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed hunting, woodworking and repairing cars.

He is survived by three children, Joan Kristufek and James C. Wallace, both of New Castle and Lisa Wallace of Pittsburgh; former spouse, Rosalind (Pascella) Wallace and a number of nieces and nephews, Jan Phillips, Linda Lunn and her husband, Russ, Susie Johnston and her husband, John, Cindy Joyce, Greg Wallace and his wife, Louise and Bobby Wallace and his wife, Kelly.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Wallace and Chester Wallace and one sister, Betty Lutz.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, where funeral services will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m., Rev. Karl Moore will officiate.

