James B. “Whimy” Price, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James “Whimy” Price, 50, of New Castle lost his courageous battle with diabetes, transplant ad strokes on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on August 21, 1970 to Sally (Frazier) Kuhns and the late Roy Price. He was lucky to have a second dad, Raymond Kuhns, who along with his mother and fiancée, Hayley Schulze, survives along with five brothers, John, David, William and Anthony Price, of Youngstown, Ohio and Richard Kuhns of Connellsville, Pennsylvania and his angel kidney donor, Randi Daugherty of Surfside Beach, South Carolina.

Mr. Price graduated in 1988 from Union High School.

He loved sports, was an avid Browns fan and member of the Dawg Pound but loved the Pirates, Indians and Gaston Park. His love for his fur family was undeniable, Rowdy, Chloe, Svetlana and Jonesy will miss him.

He was previously employed at Columbiana Ford in Ohio, Jameson Hospital as a phlebotomist and Valentino’s Dairy.

Visiting hours will be held from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of James B. Price, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.