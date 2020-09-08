James A. Nail, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Nail, 69, of Court Street, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at his residence in New Castle.

Mr. Nail was born in New Castle October 4, 1950 a son of the late William and Margaret (Henry) Nail.

He was a mill wright at Essroc retiring after 30 years.

Mr. Nail loved his dogs, Katie and Isabelle and was a member of the Elks, GBU, CG’s and Johnson Club.

He is survived by two sons, Steve J. Nail and wife Brandy of New Castle and Jason L. Nail and wife Vanessa of Jacksonville, Florida, his former wife, Sharon Gardner, two brothers, Samuel and Thomas Nail, two sisters, Mary Jonjulio and Pearl Neyman, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, William, Robert and George Nail, and three sisters, Wilma Cwynar, Shirley Kimble and Peggy Burns.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Steve and Brandy’s House.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

