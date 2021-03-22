James A. Marcella, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Angelo Marcella, Jr., 75, died Monday, February 1, 2021 at Iredell Memorial Hospital, Statesville, North Carolina.

James was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on August 24, 1945 to Adrianna Balascio-Marcella and the late James A. Marcella, Sr.

James served in the National Guard and mostly worked as a welder. He ultimately retired from ASC Trim Systems as a shift supervisor.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who loved spending time with his family.

James leaves to cherish his memory his wife of almost 55 years, Patricia Ann Rubeis-Marcella; daughter, Lori (Ron) Swesey; son, James R. (Amy) Marcella and son, Joseph A. (Kitty) Marcella; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister (and family); a brother (and family) and his mother.

He loved spending his vacations at the beach taking early morning walks and enjoying all the fresh seafood. He will be deeply missed by all.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

