Jack L. Montgomery, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jack L. Montgomery, age 87, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, in Milledgeville, Georgia after a brief hospital stay, with his loving family by his side.

Jack was born in Core, West Virginia on February 26, 1934, to John and Ione (Carpenter) Montgomery. He moved to New Castle, Pennsylvania at a young age and graduated from Union Area High School in 1951.

He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1951-1955 and retired from a long career with AT&T in 1997.

Jack was a hardworking family man that enjoyed entertaining at his lake house, hunting and reading. Jack also appreciated a good road trip and took many as he traveled back and forth from Georgia to Pennsylvania several times a year.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ione; his first wife, Judith Montgomery; sister, Annetta Boron and most recently his son, Sean Montgomery.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Arlene Montogmery; his children, Cheryl (Bill) Teaford and Heidi (Allen) Brock; grandchildren, Connor Brock, Seth Montgomery, Amber Montogomery and Timothy Vess and great-granddaughter, Courtney Vess. “Pappy Jack” will also be greatly missed by his stepchildren, Ella (Richard) Quinn, Robert Kalajainen and Heidi Fair, as well as a host of stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will forever be remembered as an easy conversationalist, with a great sense of humor and laughter that could light up a room.

A memorial will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements handled by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, Inc.

