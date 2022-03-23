NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Louise Aluisia, 97, of Crowe Street died Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born on October 8, 1924 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Marion and Anna (Pisano) Rotunno.

She married Dominick Aluisia on June 1, 1944, her husband survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Aluisia was a seamstress for Fisher Big Wheel retiring after 25 years.

She enjoyed cooking and sewing. She loved having company over and entertaining, especially her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Linda Holtzapple and husband Greg of Arkon, Ohio, Dominick Aluisia, Jr. and wife Krystina of New Castle and Patsy Aluisia and wife Rhonda of New Castle, one sister, Rose Hobel, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Sam Rotunno.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A blessing service will be celebrated Friday, March 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Irene Louise Aluisia, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.