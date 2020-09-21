Ilene Marie Upperman, New Wilmington, PA

NEW WILMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ilene Marie Upperman, 78, of Edgebrook Lane, New Wilmington, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Hillside Rehabilitation Center in Warren, Ohio.

She was born in New Castle February 7, 1942 a daughter of the late John and Mary (Korab) Iwanejko.

She was married to the late Arthur S. Upperman, Sr. who died May 19, 2013.

Mrs. Upperman worked on the assembly line at GM retiring after 15 years.

She enjoyed making crafts, sewing and going to the casino.

She is survived by one brother, John Iwanejko, two sisters, Julia Baker and Loretta Kendall, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by three sons, Arthur Upperman, Jr., Victor Upperman and Vincent Upperman, three brothers, Edward, Henry and Frank Iwanejko and two sisters, Leona Orlowski and Delores Ray.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Burial will be in Polish National Catholic Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Ilene M. Upperman, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: