Helen Michaelangelo DeLozier, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Michaelangelo DeLozier, 91, of Paul Street, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Haven Convalescent Home.

She was born in Gallatzin, Pennsylvania May 7, 1929, a daughter of the late John and Julia (Torok) Mandichak.

She was married to the late Regis ‘Dick’ Michaelangelo who died August 21, 1979 and then to the late James E. DeLozier who died April 22, 2008.

Helen was a homemaker who enjoyed playing cards and bingo and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two children, Robert Michaelangelo of Cleveland, Ohio and Linda Quinn and her husband Donald of New Castle, two step children, Deanna Butray of Meadville and Daniel DeLozier and his wife Karen of New Castle, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis and Ronald Michaelangelo and was the last survivor of eleven siblings.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery.

