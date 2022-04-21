NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Ada Terpilowski, 94, of Paul Street died Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at The Haven Colvalescent Nursing Home in New Castle.

She was born on Decemeber 28, 1927 in New Castle a daughter of Robert A. and Florence (Keil) Barris.

She married the late Charles W. Terpilowski; he died June 20, 2012.

Mrs. Terpilowski enjoyed reading and crocheting. She especially loved taking care of her babies and all of her grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Helen J. Call and her husband, Guy and Patricia A. Brown, both of New Castle; 16 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two children, Florence M. Cunningham and Charles W. Terpilowski and four sisters, Eleanor Madison, Gertrude Lutes, Darley Madison and Mary Moore.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

