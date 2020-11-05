Harry Vernon Brown, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Vernon Brown “Brownie”, age 96, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather and longtime resident of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday November 4, 2020 following a brief illness. He had been a resident of the UPMC Jameson Care Center.

The son of Harry Vernon Brown, Sr. and Grace Mantel Brown, Mr. Brown was born on October 26, 1924, in Zanesville, Ohio.

He was married to the former Marjorie Fae Woodward who preceded him in death on April 27, 1997.

His parents and brothers, Donald, Conway and Robert also preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of New Castle’s Union High School and attended a number of fire-related educational courses at Geneva College and Penn State University.

Mr. Brown proudly served his country during World War II with F Company, 314th Regiment, 79th Division, as a rifleman in the Vosges Mountains of France, receiving a number of commendations and medals, including the Purple Heart for wounds received in action. He was the hero of his family.

He was employed by the City of New Castle Fire Department for 36 years, during which he served as hoseman, lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and fire chief. He was also president of the firemen’s union.

He was a life member of the Masons and Elks, as well as a member of New Castle’s First Baptist Church since 1934, where he served as a greeter and usher.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed the company of his numerous golfing buddies.

He is survived by his daughter, Candace Lynn Brown Snyder of Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania; his son, Mark Vernon Brown of Dunedin, Florida; his granddaughter, Ashley Jennifer Brown; his great-grandson, Jackson Vernon Brown of Palm Harbor, Florida; his former daughter-in-law, Bernadette Kempa Brown of Trinity, Florida; as well as his longtime companion, Margaret Alduk of New Castle.

At Mr. Brown’s request, there will be no visitation.

A private service will be conducted for family members on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery, New Castle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 984 West Maitland Lane, New Castle, PA.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

