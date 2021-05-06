Harry Phillip Annarella, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Phillip Annarella, 62, of New Castle, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born on July 5, 1958 in New Castle, a son of the late Michael and Velma (Quinn) Annarella.

Mr. Annarella was the former owner of Oasis Bar and Town Mall Pizza for many years. He was also a basketball official for a number of years.

Mr. Annarella enjoyed gardening and taking care of his yard.

He is survived by one daughter, Nicole C. Fuchs and husband Ralph of Cranberry Township, one brother, Michael F. Annarella, Jr. and wife Alice, one sister, Kathy Wycliffe, two grandchildren, Dominic and Aubrey Fuchs, and his girlfriend, Krystle McComb.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Blessing services will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2:30 PM at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

