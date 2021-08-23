Harry M. Caldararo, III, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry M. Caldararo, III, 41, of Vogan Street died Sunday, August 22, 2021 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born July 11, 1980 in New Castle a son of the late Harry M. Caldararo, Jr and Jenny L. (Ferrara) Caldararo.

Harry was a welder and fabricator at Armormax Refactories for over 5 years.

Harry loved his children, family and his dog, Gianna. He was a hard worker and avid Raiders fan. He also enjoyed collecting shoes.

He is survived by two children, Brayden Masters of New Castle, and Micahlynn Caldararo of New Castle, his grandparents, Harry M. Caldararo, Sr., and Lorraine Caldararo of New Castle, his brother, Chris Caldararo and wife Amiee of New Castle, two nieces, Jasmien and Aryanna and one nephew, Antonio.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Harry M. Caldararo, III, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.