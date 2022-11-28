NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Luke ‘Uni’ DeRose, Sr., 88, of Butz Street died Sunday, November 27, 2022 at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He was born in New Castle on September 22, 1934 a son of the late Angelo and Antoinetta (Tesone) DeRosa.

Harry was a conductor for Erie-Lackawanna Railroad and Conrail retiring after many years.

He was a member of the Church of Genesis, a Marine Veteran serving stateside, the board of directors of the Transit Authority and a long-time member of Croton’s Duca Degli Abruzzi Society. Harry was a very accomplished brick layer and he generously enjoyed sharing his gift with many family and friends and all who asked. He was co-owner of Joy Garden’s Lounge and founding co-owner of Keystone Industries.

Uni enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing, and above all else he enjoyed his time after Four Brothers Camp in President, Pennsylvania with his brothers and family every year.

He is survived by two children, LuAnn Malinchak and husband James and Joseph P. DeRosa and wife Barbara both of New Castle, one brother, David DeRosa of New Castle, two sisters, Mary Rozzi and Elsie Pallott both of New Castle, six grandchildren, Harry Luke DeRosa, III, Jonathan Malinchak, Andrew DeRosa, Steven Malinchak, Jason DeRosa, and Spencer DeRosa, and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his former wife, Catherine Y. (Presnar) DeRosa, one son, Harry Luke DeRosa, Jr., four brothers, James DeRosa, Michael DeRosa, Anthony DeRosa, and William DeRosa, two sisters, Connie Pauline and Rosemarie Coratto, and one grandson, Clint DeRosa.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Pastor Ron Eade will officiate. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

