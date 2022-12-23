NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harlin Eugene Rodgers, 66, of Morris Street died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born on April 11, 1956, in New Castle, a son of the late Robert Rogers and Laura (Heath) and Chester McCance.

Mr. Rodgers married Peggy Jean (Thompson) Rodgers on January 14, 1978; she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Rodgers worked for Jim Pounds Construction as a carpenter and METCA.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter, westerns and movies.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by three children, John S. (fiancé, Jennessa Kelly) Rodgers, Laura M. (Robert) Probst and David Dan Rodgers all of New Castle; two brothers, David Rodgers and John Rodgers; two sisters, Shirley Baron and Leona Smith; six grandchildren, Cheyanne, Charles, Ashley, Myley, Patricia and Jonah and one great-granddaughter, Faith.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Rodgers and Gary Rodgers and one sister, Barbara Rodgers.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be celebrated Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Ron Mounts will officiate.

