NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Guy L. Call, 69, of New Castle, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Presbyterian Hospital after a brief illness.

Born on November 13, 1952, in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Frank and Eva (Beckert) Call.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen June (Terpilowski) Call, whom he married on December 26, 1971.

Guy was employed by Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad for years and spent much time working in his families store Kitchen Korner until its closing.

He loved animals, sports and music and was an avid saxophone player who played in various bands through-out the area.

In addition to his wife, Guy is survived by his children, Kiley (Mark) Prestopine, Frank G. Call and Anthony (Michelle) Call, all of New Castle; a brother, Robert Wally Taylor and grandchildren, William, Dante, Ian and Lucy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy Thomas.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 7, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be celebrated Friday, October 7, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Reverend Matthew Bupp will officiate.

