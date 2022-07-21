PORTERSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Allen Preisser, 56 of Young Road, died Saturday, July 16, 2022 at his residence in Portersville.

He was born in Russellton, Pennsylvania on October 2, 1965, a son of George and Ruth (Bizich) Preisser, Sr.; they survive in Russellton.

He married Michelle A. (Dillard) Preisser on September 1, 2001; she survives in Portersville.

Mr. Preisser was an Air Force veteran retiring after 22 years at Vienna Air Base.

He worked for the FAA at the Pittsburgh International Airport retiring after 15 years.

He was a member of SNPJ. He enjoyed dabbling in the stock market and investing, golf, baseball and traveling.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by two children, Makenzy M. Preisser and Gregory O. Preisser, both of Portersville; his twin brother, George B. Preisser, Jr.; one sister, Terri Preisser and his nieces and nephews, Sean Dillard, Victoria Twigg, Bruce P, Rachel Faas and Adam Fredley.

A celebration of life will be celebrated Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at SNPJ Recreation Center, 270 Martin Road, Enon Valley, PA 16120.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

