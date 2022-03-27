NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude Marlene ‘Tootsie’ Herns, 86, transitioned Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Mercer.

She was born in New Castle on September 1, 1935 a daughter of the late James and Louise (Wilson) Burley.

She was married to the late Franklin Herns, who died on December 18, 1993.

Mrs. Herns worked in housekeeping at St. Elizabeth Hospital retiring after 25 years. She also worked at the Easter Seals Adult Daycare for a number of years.

She enjoyed playing bingo and scratch off tickets, thrift shopping and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Mrs. Herns loved spending time with her family, especially family reunions and gatherings.

She is survived by one brother, James T. Burley; three grandchildren, Rhyan Pegues, Sr., Michael Herns, Jr. and Franklin Herns and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by one son, Michael Lewis Herns and two sisters, Evelyn Virginia Blue and Phyllis Ann Brothers.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 1, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Baptist Church, 616 West North Street, New Castle, PA 16101. Funeral services will be held immediately after at the church. Pastor Brian Rice and Rev. Keith Burley will officiate.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Gertrude Marlene ‘Tootsie’ Herns, please visit our sympathy store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.