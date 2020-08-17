Geraldine E. Clarke, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine E. Clarke, 92, of Lincoln Avenue, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born in New Castle May 24, 1928, a daughter of the late Thomas and Letiga (Fletcher) Perry.

She was married to the late David Clarke who died January 2017.

Mrs. Clarke was an elementary teacher for Poland Area Schools and in Sanford, Florida for a number of years. She was also a Certified Master Gardner.

She is survived by six children, Howard Gierling and his wife, Margaret, of Oil City, Linda Risgig of McLean, Virginig, David Gierling and wife, Diane, of Malavar, Florida, Gerry Ann Smith of New Castle, Amy Mitchel and husband, Bruno, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and David Clarke and wife, Judy, of Dayton, Ohio; one sister, Loey Milliron of New Castle and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a number of brother and sisters.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 18, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

