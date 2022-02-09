NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine Anne Martin, 81, formerly of Castle Street died Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Quality Life Services in New Castle.

She was born in Ellwood City on February 18, 1940 a daughter of the late Joe and Frances (Gagliano) Santillo.

She was married to the late John A. Martin, who died on January 9, 2021.

She attended Holy Purification BVM Catholic School and graduated from Lincoln High School. She was also a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church.

Mrs. Martin worked for Mr. Richard Walton at Ellwood Finance and sold Koscot Cosmetics.

She also enjoyed dancing, baking, traveling and going to the casinos. Her greatest joy was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by three children, Roberta Colella and husband, Michael, John Martin and wife, Sandy and Sherri Rice and husband, Bill, all of New Castle; three brothers, Joe Santillo and wife, Florence, Larry Santillo and wife, Amy and Randy Santillo; one brother-in-law, Joe Martin and wife, Susan; two grandchildren, Michael Colella, Jr. and wife, Kelly and Nicholas Colella and three great-grandchildren, Rosalee Colella, Vito and Luca Colella.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by one brother, David Santillo.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A blessing service will be celebrated at 4:00 p.m. Deacon John Carran will officiate.

Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

