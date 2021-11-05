Gerald Michael Cangey, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Michael Cangey, 90, of West Madison Avenue died Thursday, November 4, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle on April 13, 1931 a son of the late Andrew and Suzie (Matteo) Cangey.

He was married to the late Jean M. (Rotelli) Cangey who died July 27, 2004.

He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War.

Mr. Cangey worked as a millwright and maintenance at Youngstown Sheet and Tube retiring after over 30 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a master gunsmith and made custom rifles for many years.

He was survived by one son, Gerald Cangey and wife, Debra and one granddaughter, Leanne M. Cangey.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Frank Cangey, Michael Cangey and Stanley Cangey.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Gerald Michael Cangey, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.