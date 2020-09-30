George O. Dean, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George O. Dean, Sr., 86, of Edinburg Road, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born in New Castle on June 13, 1934 a son of the late Louis Pearson and Rachel Elizabeth (Ott) Dean.

He was married to Barbara Helen (Cratty) Dean on September 24, 1960, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Dean was a shipping and warehouse manager for Flowline Corp. retiring after 43 years.

He was a Navy veteran and enjoyed fishing, golfing, bird watching, and was a member of the Audubon Society.

In addition to his wife he is survived by three children, Mary Ellen Dean of Ocracoke, North Carolina, Rae Bethe Dean Jones and her husband Jim of New Castle, and George O. Dean, Jr. and his wife Rene of New Castle, and four grandchildren, Cody Rayne Dean, Savanna De-an Jones, Samuel James Randal Jones and Tyler Chase Dean.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Louis P. Dean, Jr.

A celebration of life will be held in Ocracoke Island, North Carolina in the near future.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

