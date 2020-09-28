Gary W. Proch, Parma, Ohio

PARMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary William Proch, age 61, of Parma, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Aristocrat in Berea, Ohio, following a brief illness.

He was born on October 2, 1958, in New Castle, Pennsylvania and was raised there by his parents Bonnie and William Proch.

Gary graduated from Shenango High School in 1977 and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from Youngstown State University.

Gary was a longtime Electrical Engineer and worked for the First Energy Corp. for more than 30 years.

He was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.

Gary enjoyed coaching his son’s soccer and basketball league teams, coaching his daughter’s tennis techniques, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed playing computer games and grilling.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Cheryl Anne Proch (nee Lupo); his dear children, Zachary T. Proch of Akron, Ohio and Kaitlyn M. Proch of Brunswick, Ohio; siblings, Mark Proch of Springdale, Pennsylvania and Bonnie Bakes (Drew) of Girard, Ohio and many nieces and nephews

Gary was preceded in death by his father, William Theodore Proch, in July 2015 and his mother, Bonnie Louise Proch (nee White), in January 2017.

Private services will be held at the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, Inc., 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle, PA, 16101.

Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in New Castle.

