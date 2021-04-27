Gary L. Baxter, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Baxter, 73, of Randolph Street, died Monday, April 26, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born in New Castle October 30, 1947 a son of the late Norman and Caroline (Johnson) Baxter.

He was married to Teresa A. (Micco) Baxter on December 27, 1969, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Baxter worked in maintenance for Heraeus in Ellwood City and Youngstown Sheet and Tube retiring after over 40 years.

He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War serving in Vietnam.

He also enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.

He is also survived by one daughter, Ashley R. Baxter and her wife Dianne Anderson of Seattle, Washington, one grandson, Frederick Baxter, one brother, Bruce Baxter and two sisters, Dotty Baxter and Alice Brennan.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Norman ‘Butch’ Baxter.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon John Carran will officiate.

