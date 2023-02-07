NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Floyd Stone, Jr., 47, of Fern Street died Monday, February 6, 2023 in New Castle.

He was born on March 28, 1975 in New Castle a son of Gary Floyd Stone, Sr. and the late Deborah L. (Saesan) Stone, his father survives in New Castle.

He married his childhood sweetheart, who he has been with since they were 11 years old, Annlyn Marie (Scrim) Stone on April 7, 2001, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Stone was the director of the City of New Castle Parking Authority for four years, and was self-employed as a contractor for a number of years.

He enjoyed golfing, gambling, fishing, and doing yard work. He was a football fan, loved playing slot machines, and loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his father and wife, he is survived by five children; Victoria M. Stone and companion Justin McDanel, Gary A. Stone and his wife Mackenzie, Cameron J. Stone, Charlyze M. Stone, and Ashlyn R. Stone all of New Castle; one sister, Erin R. Stone, six grandchildren, Jace Mastren, Landon Dececchis, Paisley McDanel, Zayden Richards, Mylo Stone and Cora Stone; one nephew, Geno Stone; his step-mother, Carol Stone; two step-sisters, Tara Voto, Juliann Holmes and her husband J-Me; and one step-brother, Louie Voto; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A blessing service will be celebrated Friday, February 10, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Father Aaron Kriss will officiate. Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Gary Floyd Stone, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.