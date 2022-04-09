NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Charles Brightshue, 69, died Thursday, April 7, 2022 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born on July 27, 1952 in New Castle, a son of the late Merle and Jessie (Mitcheltree) Brightshue.

Gary worked as a truck driver for Garden Steel retiring after 25 years.

He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War serving in Germany.

He enjoyed watching car races, fixing and restoring cars, and loved spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Merle Brightshue, Jr. and Darrell Brightshue and one sister, Dori Moyer.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 from 5:00 -6:00 PM at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be celebrated immediately after at the Chapel.

Burial will be in Oak Park Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Gary Charles Brightshue, please click here to visit our sympathy store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.