Freda J. Nelson, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Freda Jeanetta Nelson, 55, of W. Madison Avenue, died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born in New Castle on July 19, 1965, a daughter of the late Luella Jane Ruby.

She was a teacher’s aide at Villa Maria School for ten years.

She was a loving member of the Salvation Army New Castle Corporation and loved helping others and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by four children, Jason Shepard, Aeteammea Nelson and fiancé, Shawn Pennachio, Lamar Madison and Amy Schnitzler; two brothers, Russell and Keith Ruby and eight grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one sister, Ellen Ruby.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funereal Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will begin at 6:00 p.m., Captain Elliott Higgins will officiate.

