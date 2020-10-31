Frank W. Watt, Sr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank William Watt, Sr., 70, of Friendship Street, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born October 21, 1950 in New Castle, a son of the late Ira and Gladys (Baxter) Watt.

Mr. Watt was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was a mill rite and enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, and playing board games and cards.

He is survived by three children, Dawn Watt, Frank W. Watt, Jr. and Jason Watt; one brother, Ira S. Watt, Jr. and wife Jeanette; five sisters, Mary Cummings, Shirley Grotzinger and husband Stephen, Bonnie Kerr and husband Edward, Carol Bezak and Iris Bailey and a number of grandchildren, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle.

