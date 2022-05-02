NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Paul Nunley, 59, of Winter Road died Friday, April 29, 2022 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born on September 7, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Frank and Alice (Cardella) Nunley.

He married Frances (Frasto) Nunley in 1998, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Nunley attended Youngstown State University for mechanical engineering.

He was a United States Air Force veteran as at jet mechanic.

He worked at Rockwell and Lencyk Industry in Ohio.

He was also a member of the Local Labors Union in New Castle.

Mr. Nunley enjoyed listening to music and visiting antique stores.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one stepdaughter, Michele Rice of New Castle; one brother, Eric Rebic of Struther, Ohio; one sister, Angie Rinker-Grant of Ohio; four stepgrandchildren, Nick Reiter and wife, Lacey, Gabriella Rice, Bienden Rice and Evie Marie Chill and one stepgreat-grandchild, Ryan Reiter.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Cardella and James Cardella.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

