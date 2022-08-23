NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Napolitano, 92, formerly of Mission Meade EXT., died Monday, August 22, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born on December 1, 1929 in New Castle a son of the late Aniello and Regina (Perretta) Napolitano.

Mr. Napolitano worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube/LTV Steel as an electrical engineer and was foreman of power house repair retiring after 35 years.

He was a Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War on the USS Raby.

He enjoyed snow skiing, golfing, traveling, and boating.

He is survived by three step-children, LeeAnn Nelson, Richard A. Cletta and Russell Cletta, one brother, Philip Napolitano and wife Sharon, two sisters, Josephine Pazzo and Patsy Bakos, a number of step-grandchildren, a number of step-great grandchildren, and a number of loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, June Arlene (Reed) Napolitano who died on March 31, 2019, one sister, Carolyn Russo, and three brother-in-laws, John Russo, Michael Pazzo, and Jack Bakos.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A blessing service will be celebrated Friday, August 26, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home. Deacon John Carran will officiate.

Burial will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Frank Napolitano, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.