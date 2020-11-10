Frank Marcotullio, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania Frank Marcotullio, 89 of Sunset Drive died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born May 21, 1931 in New Castle a son of the late Samuel and Antoinette ‘Nettie’ (Pauline) Marcotullio.

He was married to Marie (Stoner) Marcotullio on November 30, 1950, she survived in New Castle.

Mr. Marcotullio was owner and operator of ALCO Washer Center in Union Township for 50 years, and he was also owner and operator of ALCO Rental and Leasing.

He was an Army Veteran of the Koran Era serving at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. Frank was a certified marksman and weapons instructor in the Army.

Frank was a business entrepreneur his entire life who ultimately invented and patented multiple products. Frank was an active supporter of St. Judy Charity his entire life, and he enjoyed bowling, playing tennis, and playing cards. He also loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife he is survived by three children, Lisa M. Marcotullio and her husband David L. Matsey of Cranberry Township, Regina Pcsolyar and her husband Chad of Freedom, and Frank Marcotullio II and his wife Lori of Ellicott City, Maryland, one brother, Sam Marcotullio of Mars and four grandchildren, Michael Pscolyar, Lexi Karras, Nicholas Marcotullio and Zachary Marcotullio.

He was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary Jane Pagley.

A private visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Camilus Church. Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery.

