Frank Leroy Moore, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Leroy Moore, Jr., 57, of Rose Point Harlansburg Road, died Sunday, April 4, 2021 at his residence in New Castle.

Frank was born on May 30, 1963 in New Castle of son of the late Frank Leroy and Florence Ellen (Rice) Moore, Sr. Frank worked as a Carrier for the New Castle News for 12 years.

He enjoyed cooking for his family, construction and loved Star Trek.

He is survived by three brothers, Levi Moore, Brian Moore, Sr., and Dan Moore, Sr., two sisters, Sue Moore-Morris,and Tina Moore-Roby and a number of nieces and nephews.

He is also preceded in death by one brother, Tony Moore, and two sisters, Tammy Moore and Sandra Moore.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

