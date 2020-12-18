Frank Anthony “Babe” LaRocco, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Anthony “Babe” LaRocco of Neshannock Township passed away the morning of Thursday, December 17, 2020 after battling an extended illness that ultimately ended after he contacted the COVID virus.

A lifelong New Castle resident, Frank was born on December 19, 1931 to the late Frank and Constance (Castranuova) LaRocco.

A graduate of New Castle High School, he spent two years stationed at Ft. Barstow in California during the Korean War.

Frank was a natural athlete and his ability at a young age to hit a ball led to the lifelong nickname of Babe. He traveled the country playing softball with the Future AC’s and was one of the few individuals to get a hit off the famous King and His Court. He spent a lot of time in Las Vegas after his army days and loved to tell about the time the he and Elvis Presley was shooting craps at the same table.

Frank was employed at the Rockwell Axel Corporation where his last position was as a group leader. Upon the closing of Rockwell, Frank was the longest tenured employee and featured on the front page of the New Castle News.

Frank was a member of the Eagles where he served on the board for many years. He was also a member of the Neshannock Athletic Association and coached a generation of young men, who often comment on the influence that he had made on their young lives.

On August 10, 1962 he married the love of his life Sandra Albert. Sandra survives at home. He is also survived by his children: Frank of Orlando, FL, Suzanne (Dan) Otto of Moon Township, Ricci of New Castle and Lindsey (Perry) Longarce of Fox Chapel, grandsons Daniel, Ryan and Rocco Otto, Finn, Theo and Knox Longacre and granddaughter Amber Otto as well and many nieces and nephews who loved him very much.

Besides his parents, sisters, Rose, Katherine and Jackie and daughter Renee, preceded him in death.

In recent years, Frank could be found on the front porch of his Neshannock Twp. home smoking cigars and chatting with the many neighbors who came to visit with him. He is going to be missed my may.

A Mass of Christian Burial for family and friends will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Vitus Church.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Shenango On The Green who took such care of Frank during his time there.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

