Francis Victor Bidinotto, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Francis “Frank” Bidinotto of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.

He was born in Edinburg, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1928.

He was a loyal husband to late Frances Bidinotto; loving father to Karen Bivens, Laurie Perretta and Brad Bidinotto; grandfather to Corrie Formaini, Holly Alexander, Lacey Perretta and Erik Korab and great-grandfather to Parker, Michael, Brandon, Madeline, Anna, Charlie, Gabbie, Emily and Garrison.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and close friend, Jess. He was an incredibly hard worker and staunch Democrat. Seeing that Pennsylvania was finally certified, he felt it was safe to move on.

He will be fiercely missed.

Given the current gathering recommendations, family is holding off on services and will celebrate his life in the summer of 2021.

Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

