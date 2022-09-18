MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances M. Vanazia, 92, of Sharon Mercer Road in Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at her home where she resided with her daughter, Anna M. Dailey and her son-in-law, Gerald A. Dailey, Saturday, September 17, 2022.

She was born on April 30, 1930, a daughter of the late Peitro and Anna Marie (Setaro) Colao.

She enjoyed reading the Bible and praying every day but her greatest joy was taking care and spending time with her family.

She is survived by four children, James (Denise) Vanazia of New Castle, Roberta Livorini of Poland, Ohio, Frances Lutes of Mercer and Anna ( Gerald) Dailey of Mercer; six grandchildren, Jimmy Vanazia, Monica Vanazia, Joseph Vanazia, Robbie Lutes, Adrianna Lutes and Mya Lutes and a number of great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Vanazia, who passed away January 23, 1993; two sons, David Vanazia and John Vanazia, two son-in-laws, Mark Livorini and Robert Lutes; five brothers, Nick Colao, Tony Colao, Joey Colao, Tommy Colao and Frankie Colao; six sisters, Jenny Colao, Rosie Colao, Elizabeth Colao, Josephine Colao, Phyllis Colao and Marie Colao and one grandson, David Vanazia.

A graveside service will be celebrated Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at The Presbyterian Church of Portersville, 1297 Perry Highway, Portersville, PA 16051 at 12:00 p.m. All in attendance meet at the church at 11:45 a.m. Rev. Marsha Parrish will officiate.

The family asks all memorial contributions to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.act.alz.org.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

