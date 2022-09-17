VOLANT, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Jane Holmes of Pollock Store Road in Volant, Pennsylvania died Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Grove City Hospital.

She was born in Cowen, West Virginia on August 8, 1951 a daughter of the late Frank and Evelyn (Knight) Bennett.

Ms. Holmes worked in the sporting good section at Walmart in Grove City retiring after 15 years.

She loved her dogs, bird watching and spending time with her family. She was a very proud Great Grandmother.

She is survived by, three children, John C. Holmes, Tammy J. McCluskey, and Micki McCool and husband Michael all of Plain Grove, three brothers, Freeman Bennett, Larry Bennett, and Lester Bennett, two sisters, Violet Carpenter and Kathy Bennet, five grandchildren, Brittany McCluskey, Shawn Holmes, Cody Holmes, Jessica McCluskey, and Bridget Smoker, and three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Richard, and Parker.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Rick Zellner; one brother, Delmas Bennett; two sisters, Patty Showalter and Sue Martin, and one grandson, Jeremy Coast.

A Celebration of Life will be celebrated Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. on at Ms. Holmes residence, 616 Pollock Store Road, Volant PA, 16156. Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

