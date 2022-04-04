NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Florence Elizabeth (Terzian) Smarrello, 106, of New Castle passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Jameson Care Center.

Born on November 30, 1915 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Sarkis Terzian and Mathilda Raad Terzian Halagian.

The family relocated to New Castle after her father and brother passed away in the 1918 Flu Epidemic.

Florence married her husband, Augustine Smarrelli, Sr., on November 30, 1943. He preceded her in death on December 12, 1971.

Florence graduated from New Castle High School in the January 1933 class. She later trained as a stenographer at New Castle Business College and then Youngstown Business College.

Before working for Attorney Robert White at New Castle City Hall, Florence worked at the National Pants Factory and took part in the 1937 sit-down strike, a story repeated often over the years. After raising her family, she began working at the New Castle News Company and retired in 1986 with 30 years of service in the accounting department.

Florence enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, whether in New Castle or on a bus to somewhere near and far. She enjoyed cooking and baking until the age of 96 when she said she was done with “the kitchen stuff”. The best of times though was enjoying her “grands” and “greats” and their activities.

Florence is survived by her children, twins, Audrey (Raymond) Micaletti and Augustine (Theresa) Smarrelli and Joseph (Donna) Smarrelli; six grandchildren, Raymond (Kripa) Micaletti, Gina (Frank) Bautti, Joseph (Regina) Smarrelli, Aryn Micaletti, David (Cara) Smarrelli and Jonathan (Michelle) Smarrelli and ten great-grandchildren, Carmella, Rocco, Mary and Theresa Bautti, Alexa Smarrelli, Sophia and Joey Smarrelli, Alaina and Alivia Smarrelli and Milan Micaletti.

In addition to her parents and husband, Florence was preceded in death by three brothers, Alexander Terzian, Lt. Col. George Taylor (Terzian) and Edward Halagian and her stepfather, Abraham Halagian.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Jameson Care Center for their extraordinary care of our mother over the past seven years.

There will be no visitation or service at this time.

The family will celebrate Florence’s life at a later date.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

