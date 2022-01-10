NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Florence Christine Boak, 85, of Beckford Street, died Sunday, January 9, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born on June 11, 1936 in New Castle a daughter of the late Francis and Amelia (Felix) Barattiero.

She was married to the late William J. Boak, who died on August 23, 2015.

Mrs. Boak was a member of the St. Lucy Rosary Society and enjoyed cooking, reading and baking. She especially loved being with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Michelle Runyon and husband Donald of New Castle, William Bryan Boak and partner Brian Matous of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Karen Fareri and husband Robert of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, brother-in-laws, Thomas Marino and Robert and Judith Boak, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her caregivers, Tia Pander and Karen Lash, and the family wishes to thank them for their loving care.

She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Lousie Marino, Evangeline Guncy and Carol Lease.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Vitus Church on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.. Father Rick Thompson will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Lucy Cemetery.

