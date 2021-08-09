Evelyn Ann Sayre, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Ann Sayre, 62, of N. Croton Avenue died Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Edison Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 16, 1958 a daughter of the late Virgil and Rose (Finucan) Parker.

She enjoyed sitting on the porch and talking on the phone with her grandson, flowers and stuffed animals and helping people. She also had a good heart.

She is survived by one son, Justin V. Sayre and girlfriend, Rachelle Lombardo; one brother, Philip “Flip” Lorenz; six sisters, Debbie Beadnell, Phyllis Harbinko, Charlene (Kelly) Allen, Karen Theiss, Barbara Gezovich and Rita Hatterer and one grandson, Julian Sayre.

She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Jackie Bogan, Drexel Sayre and Coral Kacarillo and one brother, Robert Katish.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 9, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

