Erma M. DiGennaro, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Erma Marie DiGennaro, 89, of Jackson Avenue died Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Haven Convalescent Home.

She was born in New Castle on July 14, 1932, a daughter of the late Michael and Elvira (Ponzi) Moffo.

Mrs. DiGennaro worked as a sales clerk at JC Penny, Kaufman’s and Strouss’ for a number of years.

She enjoyed flower gardening, westerns soap operas, legal shows and she loved her family very much.

She is survived by one son, Mark E. DiGennaro of New Castle and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Adolph DiGennaro and one sister, Lillian Pizzulo.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

