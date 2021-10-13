Erma D. Headen, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Erma D. Headen, 64, of E. Reynolds Street, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on September 5, 1957, a daughter of the late Price Stevenson, Jr. and Dorothy M. (Brice) Stevenson.

Ms. Headen worked in housekeeping at UPMC Jameson retiring after 31 years.

She loved the Steelers, family, friends, cooking and her grandbabies.

She is survived by her former husband, Reginold S. Headen;, long-time boyfriend, Zachary Neighbors; three children, Zakia N. Stevenson and her significant other, Ernest Bester, Sr., Zaamar B. Stevenson and his wife, Nicole and Stephen Suber, all of New Castle; three brothers, Michael W. Savannah and wife, Cindy, Kevin M. Stevenson and wife, Mary and Randolph G. Miller; two sisters, Patricia L. Miller-Brown and Siobhan Y. D’Ambrosi; ten grandchildren, Zeenat, Zacquie, Zynieckia, Suze, Mikera, Devon, Kiesha, Shaniah, Ernest, Jr. and DaYonte and 11 great-grandchildren, Zah’Neya, Dionna, Christopher, Channel, Carmina, Paris, Jeremiah, Kahmya, Kainan, Malaiya and Serenity.

She was also preceded in death by one sister, Sharlice D. Park.

Visitation will be held at Union Baptist Church, 251 W. Grant Street on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by William F. & Roger DeCarbo Funeral Home.

