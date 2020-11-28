Emmett J. Rough, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emmett Jeffrey Rough, 64, of Crescent Avenue, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at Quality Life Services in New Castle.

He was born on January 4, 1956, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harold ‘Sonny’ and Sally (Romack) Rough.

Mr. Rough enjoyed his friends, playing cards, watching football and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and Steelers fan.

He is survived by a longtime best friend, Carol Spaulding; one brother, Ronald E. Rough and his wife, Jeri of Ellwood City and three nieces.

He is also preceded in death by one brother, Timothy Rough.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Emmett J. Rough, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 29, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.